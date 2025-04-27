Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $46.23 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

