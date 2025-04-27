Barclays PLC Sells 14,150 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:INSP opened at $158.97 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
