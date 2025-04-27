Barclays PLC Sells 31,848 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 31,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Yelp worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Yelp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,538.40. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

