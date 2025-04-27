Barclays PLC Sells 80,817 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

AIV opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

