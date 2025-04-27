Barclays PLC Sells 96,332 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,332 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,014,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,084,000 after acquiring an additional 939,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,271,316.40. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $299,037. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $49.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

