Barclays PLC Trims Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,812,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after buying an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,680,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

