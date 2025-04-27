Beyond (BYON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $288.13 million for the quarter.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Stock Performance

Beyond stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BYON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.