Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of BHR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
