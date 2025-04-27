Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $22.28. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 13,507 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

