City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 237.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

City Office REIT Profile

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.