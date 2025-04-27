D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEPS. BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 9,161.3% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,499,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEPS. Hsbc Global Res cut D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

HEPS stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

