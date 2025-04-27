Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Disc Medicine worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,742 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,603.18. This trade represents a 49.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $19,648,094. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

