Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

