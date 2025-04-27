Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amentum alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amentum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amentum by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMTM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.