Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,845 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,207,000 after buying an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $16.88 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

