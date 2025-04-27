Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 99,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

