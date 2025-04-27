F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.30 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

