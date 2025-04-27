FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in FB Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $104,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,921,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,700,260.87. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,468 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

