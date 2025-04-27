F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,931,169.60. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 7,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,440. This trade represents a 26.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,273,820. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.83. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.