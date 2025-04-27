Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 8,293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $193,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

