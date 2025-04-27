Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240,230 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.72 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

