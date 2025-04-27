Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JUST stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.