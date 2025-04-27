Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 819,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $350.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

