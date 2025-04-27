Invesco Ltd. Acquires 23,232 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,554,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 1,512.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,869,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

