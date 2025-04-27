Invesco Ltd. Acquires 438,635 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 545.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Kodiak Sciences worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,998 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $216.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.