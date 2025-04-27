Invesco Ltd. Buys 583,761 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,029,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 399,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 375,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $306.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.52.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

