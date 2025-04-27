Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Clover Health Investments worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,585,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 386,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 862,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 802,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

CLOV opened at $3.43 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

In other news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

