Invesco Ltd. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 354.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LSI Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday.

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

LYTS opened at $14.87 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $444.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.