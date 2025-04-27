Invesco Ltd. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Ambac Financial Group worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 181,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.09. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $18.45.
Ambac Financial Group Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
