Invesco Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.58. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $827,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,923.30. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $42,114.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,059.15. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,305 shares of company stock worth $1,682,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

