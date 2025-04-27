Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 555,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $236.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 315.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

