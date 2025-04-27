Invesco Ltd. Sells 106,921 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $2,118,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,404.52. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,436.38. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,730 in the last 90 days. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

