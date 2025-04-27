iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 660,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 158,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 202,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127,657 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWL opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.