JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,813 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,953,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AVDL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.09.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
