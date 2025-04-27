Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 307,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl acquired 2,819 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

