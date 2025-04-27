Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 2,089,242 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,044 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,792,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 475,268 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

BKD opened at $6.30 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

