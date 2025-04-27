Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %
FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
