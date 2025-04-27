Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.