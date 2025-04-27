Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.40 Million Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of TeraWulf worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 810,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,634 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WULF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jones Trading initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

