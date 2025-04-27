Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.