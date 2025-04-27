Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Innovex International worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Innovex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Innovex International in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Innovex International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Innovex International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVX shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of INVX stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.78. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

