Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 205,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 548,986 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

PRAX stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

