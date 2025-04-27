Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,906 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RES. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE RES opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

