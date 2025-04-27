Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,458 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,291,000 after acquiring an additional 443,858 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

TCBK opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

