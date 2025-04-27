Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,865 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,980,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,705,000 after buying an additional 244,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,434,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,796,000 after purchasing an additional 387,270 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $11,374,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $218.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.