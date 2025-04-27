Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $120.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

