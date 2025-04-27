M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of M-tron Industries worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPTI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in M-tron Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of MPTI stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

