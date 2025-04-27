Medifast (MED) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Medifast has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.500-0.000 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.25 million. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MED stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.76 million, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. Medifast has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

