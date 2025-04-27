Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

NBR opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $286.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $105.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

