Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 443.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $0.92 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

