Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 342.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NECB stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

